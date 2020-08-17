Sharon Stone blames people who won’t wear masks for her sister’s Covid-19 diagnosis

“One of you Non-Mask wearers did this,” Stone stated in a post Sunday.

Stone’s sis, Kelly, had lupus prior to being detected with Covid -19, according to the post. Stone shared a photo she stated was of her sister’s medical facility space.

“Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?” she asked.

Her sis has a weakened body immune system and just went to the drug store prior to she was contaminated, Stone stated.

In a post on her own page, Kelly Stone stated she had actually driven with her spouse to Montana believing they would prevent the infection. Now, she stated, she is “fighting for a breath.”

Stone gotten in touch with her fans to comply with preventative measures versus the infection’s spread.

“Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please,” she stated.

CNN has actually connected to Stone’s agents for remark.



