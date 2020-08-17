Sharon Stone Blames ‘Non-Mask Wearers’ For Her Sister’s Terrifying Coronavirus Battle

Sharon Stone is doing her part on social networks to make sure everybody uses a mask out in public while fighting the coronavirus.

And it’s all happened due to the fact that the starlet’ sis, Kelly, is now “fighting for breath” after just recently evaluating favorable for the coronavirus. Stone herself validated the medical diagnosis openly with a series of brand-new Instagram posts on Sunday, in which she shared a set of images of Kelly’s medical facility space and described the lengths physicians and nurses are going to quarantine and deal with COVID-19 patients.

Related: Katt Williams Slams Donald Trump’s Reaction To The Coronavirus Pandemic!

Impassioned in her messaging in addition to the photos themselves, the 62-year-old movie star urged the general public to continue to use face masks to assist defend against the spread of the infection. Clearly worried for her sis, specifically after exposing her pre-existing condition of lupus– and feeling a little anger at “Non-Mask wearers” for developing such a bad nationwide environment in which the pandemic has actually constantly spread this year– the Total Recall starlet composed: