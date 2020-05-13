Sharon Osbourne says she doesn’t believe overweight women are happy while praising Adele’s weight loss

Sharon Osbourne has actually claimed she does not believe overweight women that claim they are “actually happy in their bodies”.

Speaking on her program The Talk on Tuesday (12 May), Osbourne claimed: “When these women say that they are really happy in their bodies, I don’t believe them. My body was really, really big. But I wasn’t happy. Sure on the surface, but at night in bed alone I was very unhappy.”

Osbourne took place to praise Adele on her weight loss, which was controversially commemorated previously this month after the vocalist uploaded on Instagram.





Download the brand-new Independent Premium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

” I entirely comprehend with Adele,” said Osbourne. “It was her time to shed weight, that’s done in her trip as well as her life.

“She has to have really felt, ‘You know what, I am going to try and lose weight,’ for whatever factor– wellness, I make certain.

Read much more

“She looks absolutely fantastic. I am happy for her and everybody should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn’t do it for anybody else but herself. And so everybody should be happy for her.”

Last month, Osbourne declared Simon Cowell, that she has actually openly feuded with for several years, has “very dated” sights since he “doesn’t like people who are overweight”