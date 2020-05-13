Sharon Osbourne praises Adele, doesn’t believe when ‘really big women’ say they’re ‘happy in their body’

Sharon Osbourne feedback on Adele’s slimdown on The Talk, explaining when she “was really, really big” she “wasn’t happy.” (Photo: Getty Images / Adele through Instagram)

The girls of The Talk tackled Adele’s slimdown on Tuesday and whether or not it is truthful that some ladies are affected by the singer’s private transformation. The Grammy winner has reportedly misplaced round 100 kilos, which was on show in a latest social media submit. The image sparked a debate on-line with Adele’s former private coach coming to her protection, saying her weight reduction journey “was never about getting super skinny,” however “about getting her healthy.”

Sharon Osbourne stated whereas she hasn’t been affected by another person’s weight, she did really feel an “underlying connection” with “bigger women” when she was heavier.

“I never let it get to me, but I totally understand with Adele,” she shared. “It was her time to lose weight, that’s all, in her journey, in her life. She must have felt, ‘You know what, I’m going try to lose some weight.’ For whatever reason, health, I’m sure, and you know what, she looks absolutely fantastic. I’m happy for her, and everyone should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn’t do it for anybody else but herself and so everybody should be happy for her.”

Osbourne had gastric band surgery in 1999 which helped her lose 100 kilos. The tv persona had the band eliminated in 2006.

“When I was 100 pounds overweight, I used to feel comfortable when I was with bigger women,” she continued. “I must say that I felt like we had something in common. We never spoke about it, but there was this underlying connection that we had. I always felt that. But mine was a kind of shield. I loved it because every guy was my friend. I was never a threat to any woman. And I used to have the best time with guys, you know? ‘Oh, bring Sharon along, she’s good for a laugh…’ that sort of thing. And I kept it as a shield.”

Marie Osmond chimed in and stated her mom’s weight reduction “did affect me.”

“Because when I started to give up on myself, I believed that it was genetic,” she shared. “I imply, I actually did. But having youngsters be involved with my well being and having me round in their lives obtained me to lose my weight, my 50 kilos. It motivated me and I’m certain that that is what in all probability is occurring to Adele. Like you stated, Sharon, you get to a sure place in life, and he or she desires to be there for her son. And she appears — she’s doing it in a wholesome manner. So I’m excited for her.”

Sheryl Underwood added, “But I think there’s something to be said about the voluptuous person who says they’re confident, not just Adele, but if you look at other women who say I’m happy where I am, and then all of us who are voluptuous say yay! And then all the sudden you change or you evolve into something else, and people may have been betrayed.”

“When really big women say they’re really happy in their body, I don’t believe them,” Osbourne stated.

“Are they really happy? You’re right, Sharon,” added Underwood.

“Because I was really, really big and I wasn’t happy,” Osbourne continued. “Sure, on the surface, ha, ha, but at night, in bed, alone, I was very unhappy.”

