There the new relationship rumors about Sharna Burgess. She is linked to Brian Austin Green. The rumor originated after the two got spotted on their journey for Christmas vacation. It has just been weeks that Sharna Burgess gave a hint of the status of her relationship. She told a source that she had started dating someone new.

Sharna Burgess, who is an expert ballroom dancer earlier spoke on her romantic life in an interview with Us. The interview was held on 7th December. She said that she finally had found someone. She also mentioned that she went on a couple of social-distancing-dates prior to meeting that someone.

Sharna Burgess Has Been Giving Hints

A source posted pictures of them together on the 27th of December, this Sunday. The two of them were seen at Lax together. According to another report, the dancer from Dancing With The Stars was seen dancing with Austin Green in one of the holiday tracks. This took place while they waited their turn at an airport café. The pair were then seemed to grab some snacks. Sources also said that the 35-year-old dancer then sat by her alleged partner Austen Green as they waited for their boarding time. Burgess wore an all-black outfit that day. And Green was spotted wearing green camo pants and a sweater that read something. They both had their face masks on.

The Australian dancer also revealed a little more information concerning her relationship status, to the Us. She claimed that she was no longer available for dates. It was also revealed that Burgess met her person through a mutual friend. Her affair was a new one when she gave her interview. She was not in an official relationship then.