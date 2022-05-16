RPA Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov’s Facebook post

Azerbaijan is worried about the growing anti-school movement.

It has reached the point that Baku is directly announcing that these people should not come to power and we will not negotiate with them.

In fact, our national struggle is a serious threat to the implementation of the Erdogan-Aliyev-Pashinyan anti-Armenian agenda.

So the movement is on the right track.

The pressure must be increased so that the enemy knows that the Armenian will never kneel.

Nicole, what day have you fallen in hope of defending the Baku propaganda?

And you, those who serve it, what are you going to say to your generations tomorrow? Are you going to say that your grandfather, Erdogan and Aliyev were doing the same thing?

It is better to tell our people from Lori to eat a handful of grass.