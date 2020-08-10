‘Shark Week’ kicks off with Mike Tyson and a major shark breach

Boxing legend Tyson likewise handled to put a shark to sleep by tickling its nose on “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.” Before that he threw up, stating he was “scared to death” to get in the water with the sharks.

Tyson likewise needed to press sharks away that were surrounding him and experienced a black pointer reef shark.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” he discussed, including, “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me.”