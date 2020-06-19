Shark season in Cape Cod: 3 great whites tagged eating whale carcass

WORLD’S LARGEST REPTILE EGG DISCOVERED ON ANTARCTICA

Per the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the sharks were tagged off Monomoy by Dr. Greg Skomal Massachusetts Marine Fisheries, who still encouraged beachgoers never to avoid swimming as “the probability of being attacked by a shark is really low,” he told WHDH Boston.

He added: “June is certainly a month that we anticipate starting to see white sharks.”

PICTURES SHOW PACK OF LIONS TAKING A DAY NAP IN TREE COVERED WITH SPIKES

Skomal added that people should still practice caution in deep waters. “Any deep water close to the shoreline,” that he said, “there’s a potential that there’s a shark hunting in that area.”

The conservancy’s Sharkivity app also alerted another shark sighting in Cape Cod Bay that afternoon around 2 p.m. Aerial images show the shark was about 14 or 15 feet long.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP