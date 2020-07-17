Shark pulls 10-year-old boy from boat and attacks him off Tasmania coast

The shark swam away if the boy’s father jumped to the water, nevertheless the child suffered lacerations across his human body, Ambulance Tasmania said on Friday.

He is in stable condition following an incident, which took place off Stanley on Tasmania’s northwest coast.

“The boy, from the North-West, was aboard a six-metre vessel on a fishing expedition about five kilometres from shore with his father and two other men when a shark grabbed him from the boat,” authorities said.

“The boy’s father jumped into the water at which point the shark swam off,” they added. “The boy, who was wearing a personal flotation device, suffered lacerations to his arm, and other cuts to his chest and head.”