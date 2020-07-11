Shark kills teenage surfer in Australia’s New South Wales

Image copyright

Reuters



Other surfers tried to save the teenager





A teenage boy has been killed in a shark attack off the northern coast of New South Wales in eastern Australia, police say.

The 15-year-old was surfing when that he suffered severe leg injuries at Wooli Beach, 630km (390 miles) north of Sydney, based on witnesses.

Nearby surfers stumbled on help, including one who is reported to own tried to pull the shark away.

First aid was given on the beach but the boy died at the scene.

“Several board-riders came to his assistance before the injured teen could be helped to shore,” a police statement said.

An official investigation has been launched, but the authorities have not released the name of the teenager

One witness said the shark may have been a fantastic white. They are active in the location at this time of year.

This is the fifth fatal attack by a shark in Australia this year.

In April, a shark attacked and killed a 23-year-old Queensland ranger on the Great Barrier Reef.

In another fatal attack in June, a shark bit the leg of a surfer off Kingscliff, 800km (500 miles) north of Sydney.