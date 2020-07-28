Shark attack victim identified as Julie Dimperio Holowach, NYC woman

“Today I have the sad duty of confirming that Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City, died yesterday as a result of a shark attack while swimming near Bailey Island,” Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) Commissioner Patrick Keliher stated in a declaration.

Kayakers in the location brought Holowach back to coast and required emergency situation services, DMR stated onMonday She was noticable dead at the scene.

“In the face of that type of situation, the fact that they were able to kayak in that area and bring the body back to shore was nothing more than miraculous.” Keliher stated. “We sincerely thank them.”

Her death is the very first recognized deadly shark attack in Maine’s history, he stated. There has actually just been another reported shark attack in the state, according to the International Shark Attack File , an international database of shark attacks. That took place in 2010, according to CNN news partner CBC , when a business scuba diver operating in the Bay of Fundy was assaulted by a porbeagle shark.

The scuba diver was unimpaired and caught the event on video. Officials think the shark believed the scuba diver’s electronic camera was food, according to CBC

Identifying the shark

The shark that eliminated Holowach was a terrific white shark, Keliher stated. A piece of a tooth had the ability to assist researcher favorably determine the types. These sharks prevail in Maine waters this time of year, however sightings are fairly unusual, according to The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

“…White sharks have long been known to be seasonal inhabitants of the Gulf of Maine, and they have been observed preying on seals and porpoises in Maine’s coastal waters,” The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy stated in a statement posted on Facebook “Sightings data, catch records, and tagging data indicate white sharks occur in the region from the early summer through the fall.”

The Maine Marine Patrol surveyed the location by boat and air on Tuesday however didn’t observe any sharks in the location, Beal stated at the conference.

“It is tragic but also an isolated incident we are trying to work our way through that the state’s never seen,” Beal stated.

Officials stressed not to swim or paddle around education fish or seals, considering that they are victim for sharks. Increased patrolling will continue in the location and if anybody areas a shark, they are motivated to call the regional marine patrol officer, Beal stated.

DNR will continue to examine this attack, Keliher stated. He is operating in combination with Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries Senior Scientist GregorySkomal Keliher included that Skomal will be examining information of around 200 sharks that have actually been tagged in Massachusetts to see if any moved north.