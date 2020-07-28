Shark attack victim identified as Julie Dimperio Holowach, NYC woman

“Today I have the sad duty of confirming that Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City, died yesterday as a result of a shark attack while swimming near Bailey Island,” Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) Commissioner Patrick Keliher stated in a declaration.
Kayakers in the location brought Holowach back to coast and required emergency situation services, DMR stated onMonday She was noticable dead at the scene.
“In the face of that type of situation, the fact that they were able to kayak in that area and bring the body back to shore was nothing more than miraculous.” Keliher stated. “We sincerely thank them.”
The scuba diver was unimpaired and caught the event on video. Officials think the shark believed the scuba diver’s electronic camera was food, according to CBC
Identifying the shark
The shark that eliminated Holowach was a terrific white shark, Keliher stated. A piece of a tooth had the ability to assist researcher favorably determine the types. These sharks prevail in Maine waters this time of year, however sightings are fairly unusual, according to The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
The Maine Marine Patrol surveyed the location by boat and air on Tuesday however didn’t observe any sharks in the location, Beal stated at the conference.
“It is tragic but also an isolated incident we are trying to work our way through that the state’s never seen,” Beal stated.
Officials stressed not to swim or paddle around education fish or seals, considering that they are victim for sharks. Increased patrolling will continue in the location and if anybody areas a shark, they are motivated to call the regional marine patrol officer, Beal stated.
DNR will continue to examine this attack, Keliher stated. He is operating in combination with Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries Senior Scientist GregorySkomal Keliher included that Skomal will be examining information of around 200 sharks that have actually been tagged in Massachusetts to see if any moved north.
CNN’s Travis Nichols added to this report.