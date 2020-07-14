Shark attack in popular tourist spot leaves a 28-year-old woman fighting for her life

A young woman has been mauled by a shark off Far North Queensland.

Emergency crews were called to Fitzroy Island, near Cairns, at about 12.10pm on Tuesday, following reports of a shark bite.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, suffered ‘significant injuries’ to the lower half of her body.

Queensland Ambulance said paramedics and the rescue helicopter were responding to the incident.

More to follow.