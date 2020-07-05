Shark attack in Australia kills man spearfishing, fourth deadly attack this year

Queensland Police said the man was spearfishing in the waters away from Indian Head when that he was bitten. A physician and nurse at the scene provided first aid until paramedics arrived and were winched down by helicopter.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said first responders provided emergency treatment but the man, who had been bitten around the legs, could not be saved and died at the scene.

Police said the man died just over two hours after that he was bitten.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said on Facebook it had been a “tremendously sad day for our community.”

“Our deepest condolences go to this young man’s family and friends,” that he wrote. “The loss of a young life with his future before him is a tragedy beyond words and we share their sadness and grief.”

The attack happened not definately not where 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba was fatally mauled by a great white shark in April.

Queensland police are not immediately in a position to identify the victim in Saturday’s attack. They said a report had been prepared for the coroner. Officials also did not say what type of shark was thought to have been involved in Saturday’s attack.

At least four individuals have died in shark attacks in Australia this year.

A 57-year-old diver was killed off Western Australia state in January and a 60-year-old surfer was killed off Kingscliff in New South Wales state in June by a great white shark.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.