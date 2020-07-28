Shark attack apparent cause of woman’s death in Maine

The victim, whose identity is being kept pending alert of her household, was swimming off the coast of Bailey Island, an island in Casco Bay, when she was hurt, a witness informed the Maine MarinePatrol The witness included that it seemed a sharkattack

“Kayakers nearby brought her to shore and EMS responders were called to the scene where she was pronounced deceased,” the declaration stated.

Shark attacks are unusual for the state ofMaine The International Shark Attack File, a worldwide database of shark attacks, just noted one unprovoked shack attack in the state. That took place in 2010, according to CNN news partner CBC, when an industrial scuba diver working in the Bay of Fundy was assaulted by a porbeagle shark. The scuba diver was unscathed and recorded the occurrence on video. Officials think the shark believed the scuba diver’s electronic camera was food, according to CBC.

The Maine Marine Patrol is presently examining the death and no other details was offered. Swimmers and boaters are prompted to utilize care in the location and to prevent swimming near education fish or seals, the Maine Department of Marine Resources stated.