Specialists in the field of book printing and sales are voicing their problems, which, by and large, have remained the same for the last 30 years, where the issue of book sales has been and remains. Agreeing with experts, let us present the situation in Armenia after the Second World War, when book sales were in crisis, books remained in bookstores for years, and book lovers were searched for by “candlelight”.

Art critic, RA honored cultural figure Sergey Arakelyan presented an interesting story. “In the 1950s, the central bookstore in Lenin Square in Yerevan had 100% sales. The news reached Moscow, the capital of the Soviet Union. The relevant authorities decided to invite the head of the bookstore to exchange experience. An elderly man was Panos, the manager of the bookstore, a close relative of Yeghishe Charents. He was as thin, tall, and charming as Tsipot, a highly educated, well-developed intellectual, but as naive and direct as a child.

Comrade Panos is invited to Moscow, where a meeting is organized with him in the hall of the Writers’ House. To the question of one of the attendees, what is the secret of 100% sale, Comrade Panson honestly answers that there is no secret and says that the wonderful singer Gohar Gasparyan has been repatriated from Egypt and the desire to hear her is so great that at the theater box office at night queues are formed. The relevant department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia had to take control of ticket sales. A friend of Panos, who worked in that building, provided him with a large number of tickets. Panos sells useless and unsold books with each ticket of the singer’s concerts and performances with her participation. The hall is interested in what books they are. The head of the bookstore honestly answers: “Lenin’s volumes, Marx’s Capital…”.

During the monitoring, it is possible to imagine what a hell the life of comrade Panos turned into after that, Mr. Arakelyan continued the story. “The news immediately reaches Yerevan. They call and instruct to investigate the issue and subject Comrade Panos to party punishment. Naturally, the head of the bookstore is called to the Central Committee. At this moment I do not remember who conveys the news to Gohar Gasparyan with lightning speed, and she, anticipating the danger, goes directly to the first secretary of the Central Committee Grigor Harutyunyan and asks him to be gentle with his friend Panos. Since Gohar was also very naive, she told Grigor Harutyunyan that Panos had told the truth innocently, to which Harutyunyan laughed and said, “Gohar Mikhailovna, you are so naive, I promise we will be gentle, be calm.” As a result, comrade Panos is given only a verbal reprimand. “

Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

29.03.2022: