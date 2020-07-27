SHAREWIN 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for Home, Under Desk Portable Pad Treadmills,with Remote Control and LED Display,2.25HP Running Walking Jogging Machine for Home Office Use, Installation-Free (Blue)



2-IN-1 FOLDING TREADMILL — Compared to ordinary treadmills, our 2-in-1 treadmill has 2 modes to meet your different sports needs. Fold：0.5-4mph； Unfold：0.5-7.5mph.

POWERFUL 2.25HP QUIET MOTOR & SHOCK REDUCTION SYSTEM — With a powerful and ultra-quiet 2.25HP motor, this treadmill allows you to walk or run without disturbing others, making it ideal for home and office use. With a sturdy and durable steel frame and multi-layer shield design, it’s shock-absorbing and noise-reducing, making your running quieter, safer and more comfortable.

NON-SLIP RUNNING BELT & MULTIFUNCTIONAL LED DISPLAY — The non-slip texture running belt features a spacious running area(15.7″ x41.3″), providing an effective and safe cushion for your knees and muscles for a superior running experience. The LED display clearly shows time, speed, distance and calories, monitoring your progress in real time and keeping your movement data at a glance.

12 Preset Training Plans & Safety Emergency: To burn calories more effectively, we specially programmed 12 different running setting, with the help of these preset training plans, you can choose the best plan to suits your need.There is a safety button, which can be turned off immediately in an emergency to protect your safety.

EASY TO MOVE AND STORE — The compact, foldable design and built-in transport wheels make it easy to move and store this under desk treadmill to save space. And it’s out of the box and doesn’t need to be installed.