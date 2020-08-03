Share Your Heroes: Henderson mother Ulander Owens works 2 healthcare jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ulander Owens is a mommy of 2 who has actually been referred to as a “COVID-19 hero” by her loved ones.

The Henderson local works 2jobs During the day, she functions as a medical assistant at Beckford MedicalCenter At night, she works at MEKO Laboratories.

“I am so proud of you mom,” stated child KiraMarable “You’ve really gone above and beyond to make sure that patients have the medication they need in order for them to remain healthy.”

“Upon the pandemic she has shown excellence. She has gone way above the call of duty to help our patients,” statedDr Francis Aniekwensi.

“To have seen and known the work and the labor that she has gone through,” stated Edith Green, a buddy of Ulander, “the determination to be a worker in the health care field has made me so proud of her.”

When Ulander isn’t working, she’s offering with her church.

“We just thank God for her medical knowledge,” stated Pastor WilliamWinston “And for her initiative to help out anyway that she can.”

