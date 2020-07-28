SHARDOR Coffee Grinder Electric, Electric Coffee Blade Grinders with Removable Stainless Steel Bowl, Black



SHARDOR Brand



SHARDOR coffee grinder has a sleek and elegant appearance, as well as practical feature. The lid activated safety switch allows you to control the thickness of the powder according to your preferences. 200 watts of power and stainless steel blades yield even and fine powder quickly, and retain the natural flavor of coffee beans to the greatest extent, which is an indispensable helper for coffee lovers.

SHARDOR is specialized in kitchen small appliance. Main products include hand mixer, electric blade coffee grinder, burr coffee grinder and kettle.

SHARDOR will be committed to kitchen small appliance and will develop and launch durable cooking tools constantly.

SHARDOR Coffee & Spice Grinder Electric

Lid, bowl and Body

2 in 1 spoon (brush and spoon)

Manual booklet

More Detail



Sharp Blade

Stainless steel blade of good quality offers powerful and quick performance, grinding coffee beans sharply and evenly.

Fine or Coarse as You Like

The time of pressing the lid decides how fine the powder would be. You can stop at any time you want.

Collectable cord

The 105cm-long cord of the grinder can be easily stored under the base, which saves your kitchen space and keep it clean and tidy.

Safe Locking

Easy and safe locking. You just need switch the bowl counterclockwise to remove it, clockwise to lock it, which is convenient.

Removable Bowl with Large Capacity

There is max measure line inside of the removable bowl, which holds 70g.

Nice Seal Ring

The seal ring presses the rim of bowl tightly during the working process, effectively prevent coffee powder splashing out of it.

For spices,herbs,coffee

✓

✓

✓

Coffee only

Grind SizeSetting

Manual control

Manual control

Manual control

12 Auto settings

Grinding Mechanism

Stainless steel blade

Stainless steel blade

Stainless steel blade

Metallic flat burr

Removable Grinding Bowl

✓

✓

Capacity

70g

40g

70g

60g

Transparent Lid

✓

✓

✓

Cup Size Auto-selection

✓

Cleaning Brush Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

【Grinding Coarse or Fine Coffee Beans as you Please】Just by simply pressing the lid for different seconds to get coarse or fine coffee powder.

【Rapid Grinding】High power with 20000-24000 r/min allows you to get your desired coffee powder within 8-15 seconds.

【Dishwasher Safe】The stainless steel cups can be removed from the base. The removable cups are dishwasher safe and easy to clean as well.

【Multipurpose】Use the small counter top grinding machine as a grain mill grinder in the kitchen, a nut grinder, a pepper grinder, a salt grinder or an all purpose spice grinder.

【What you get】You will get a coffee grinder, a 2-blade cup, a 2-in-1 coffee spoon with brush, a user manual, the 2-year warranty and our friendly customer service.