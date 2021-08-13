Shaquille O'Neal's children discuss college sports, the new NCAA NIL policy, and growing up
Shaquille O'Neal's children discuss college sports, the new NCAA NIL policy, and growing up

Shaqir and Mimi O’Neal sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the pressures they’ve faced following their father’s legacy into sports and their thoughts on the new NCAA NIL policy.

