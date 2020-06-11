Shaquille O’Neal – in cardboard cut-out form – lends support to Northampton Town in League Two play-offs | NBA News

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal will soon be lending his support when Northampton accept Cheltenham in the League Two play-offs on June 18.

With coronavirus guidelines meaning no fans will soon be present when football makes its return, clubs are finding novel ways to populate the stands for their behind-closed-doors clashes.

Like many others, Northampton are offering supporters the chance to have their image on a cardboard cutout and taking pride of place at the PTS Academy Stadium will be four-time NBA champion O’Neal.

Northampton said O’Neal had “thrown his support” behind having his image in the crowd next Thursday, as Keith Curle’s men face Cheltenham over two legs, aiming to make the June 29 Wembley final.

