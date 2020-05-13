Shaquille O’Neal FaceTimes ICU Doctors, Nurses, ‘Keep Up The Good Work’



Shaquille O’Neal simply shocked a bunch of NJ docs and nurses with some Diesel-sized motivation — FaceTiming a whole ICU unit to reward them for heroic work through the coronavirus.

Here’s the way it went down … Brianna Vasquez — a affected person care technician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, NJ — reached out to Shaq by way of DMs and defined how a lot her “ICU family” adored the NBA legend for having an enormous coronary heart.

Vasquez requested Shaq if he’d be right down to FaceTime her co-workers to uplift their spirits … and on Tuesday, he delivered!!!

“I know you guys are working hard, I know you guys are tired,” Shaq stated within the video. “I just want to say I appreciate all you guys and keep up the good work and please keep being safe.”

“I know you guys don’t get a lot of appreciation but I appreciate everything you guys do. You guys have a great night and keep saving lives.”

The video is superior … and all of the docs and nurses cherished each second of it.

Vasquez thanked Shaq for the type gesture afterward, saying “Because of you, there was happiness, smiles, and tears of joy throughout the unit.”