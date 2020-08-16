Shaqiri committed to Liverpool despite ‘frustrating’ season

The Switzerland worldwide has actually been limited to a bit-part function in current months, however wants to stay and defend his location at Anfield

Xherdan Shaqiri states he has no strategies to stopped Liverpool this summer season, despite what he refers to as a “frustrating” season in 2019-20.

The Swiss forward had a hard time for routine first-team football at Anfield as he stopped working to remove the similarity Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane from Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice side.

His cause was likewise not assisted by a series of worrying injuries, which limited him to simply 11 looks in all competitors.

That led to speculation the previous Bayern Munich gamer, who signed up with the Reds from Stoke in 2018, might search for a relocation this summer season.

Shaqiri, however, insists he is completely concentrated on preserving his physical fitness and making considerable minutes like he did throughout the 2018-19 project.

“Always if you are hurt or if you are not playing, you’re annoyed,” he informed the club’s website.

“But I’m looking forward to this season and attempting to assist the group all the time, so I have the opportunity to play like the very first season.

“As a group, I simply desire us to accomplish a great deal of things. I believe we have a great deal of excellent gamers in our group, everybody can play and we attempt to make it extremely tough for the coach as constantly.

“I’m …