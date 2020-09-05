Shapovalov wins battle of young guns to reach U.S. Open last 16 By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Tennis: United States OPEN



New York City (Reuters) – Denis Shapovalov won the battle of North American young guns by grinding out a 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6( 5) 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz on Friday to move into the U.S. Open 4th round.

The match played out precisely as one would anticipate from 2 of tennis’s increasing skills with the 12th-seeded Canadian Shapovalov and 19th seeded American Fritz participated in a seesaw tussle.

The amusing 3-1/2 hour match in an empty Arthur Ashe arena ended with Shapovalov back in the 1ast 16 at Flushing Meadows for the very first time considering that he made his U.S. Open launching in 2017.

From their almost similar Nike (NYSE:-RRB- package to their resumes Fritz and Shapovalov bear are amazing similarity.

Shapovalov is 21-years-old and seeded 12th while Fritz is 22 and seeded 19th.

Fritz was called ATP Tour newbie of the year in 2016 with Shapovalov declaring the honour in 2017. Both won their one and just ATP titles in 2019.

Their video games, nevertheless, are various. Fritz the huge server works from the standard while Shapovalov can serve and volley unafraid to come to the internet.

But in the definitive fifth set it was the Canadian’s serve that made an effect Shapovalov putting down 7 aces to simply one from Fritz.

” I was …