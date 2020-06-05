Shannon Sharpe says Drew Brees should retire: ‘I will never respect the man’

“He issued an apology, Skip [Bayless], but it’s meaningless because the guys know he spoke his heart the very first time around,” Sharpe said on the Fox Sports 1 show. “I do not know what Drew’s going to do, however he most likely should simply go forward and retire now. He will never be the similar.”

Brees apologized on Thursday to anybody he damage along with his feedback about his stance towards kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem in wake of the visceral backlash he obtained.

In a prolonged Instagram message, Brees admitted he made feedback that had been “insensitive and completely missed the mark on what we are facing right now as a country.”

Sharpe, who performed 14 seasons in the NFL, mentioned that he was a man who was a frontrunner in the locker room for a lot of years, and he claims Brees’ teammates “will never have a look at him the similar as a result of he spoke his coronary heart.”

“It wasn’t what he said, it was how he said it,” Sharpe added. “He was defiant. I will never respect the man.”

Other athletes throughout the sports activities world shared their ideas about Brees’ remarks, together with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Lakers famous person LeBron James, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, and former Seattle Seahawks extensive receiver Doug Baldwin, amongst others.

He additionally obtained backlash from a number of teammates, together with Saints extensive receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, and operating again Alvin Kamara.