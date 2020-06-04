Shannon Sharpe Calls for Drew Brees to Retire Over Kneeling Comments



Shannon Sharpe has heard enough from Drew Brees — and he’s fed up with it — calling for the QB to retire and leave already.

The NFL Hall of Famer went off on Drew on FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ — calling Drew’s apology “meaningless” and explaining why he’ll never respect Brees again.

“He issued an apology, Skip, but it’s meaningless because the guys know he spoke his heart the very first time around.”

“I don’t know what Drew’s going to do, but he probably should just go ahead and retire now. He will never be the same.”

Sharpe — who played 14 seasons in the NFL — continued, “Take it from a guy that has been a leader in the locker room for a number of years. What he said, they will never look at him the same because he spoke his heart.”

“It wasn’t what he said, it was how he said it. He was defiant. I will NEVER respect the man.”

Of course, Brees came under heavy fire for saying Wednesday that NFL kneeling protests are disrespectful to the flag … seemingly missing the point behind Colin Kaepernick‘s demonstration.

Brees has since apologized — admitting he “missed the mark” and insisting he’s perhaps not the enemy.