Shannon Gabriel says Joe Root exchange was ‘blown way out of proportion’ | Cricket News

The flashpoint between England captain Joe Root and Shannon Gabriel occurred in February 2019

West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel insists his role in a homophobia row with England captain Joe Root was “blown way out of proportion” and is keen to leave the incident before.

Last February, within a Test match in St Lucia, Root was heard on the stump microphone telling Gabriel “don’t use it as an insult. There’s nothing wrong with being gay”.

The Trinidadian’s part of the conversation was perhaps not picked up but, following the umpires’ report that he accepted a charge that saw him fined 75 per cent of his match fee and hit with three demerit points, enough to see him barred for four one-day internationals under the totting up process.

While Root earned plaudits from UK charity Stonewall for his actions, it is comprehended Gabriel felt he was guilty of verbally abusing his opponent but not using homophobic slurs.

The 32-year-old is back in England ahead of next month’s three-match Test series, initially as a reserve but with every chance of making the last squad if fit, and was wanting to look forward rather than right back.

“The way they dealt with it, it was blown way out of proportion,” he said of the incident.

“The story that was told was not entirely the truth but I just wish to move on and forget it. That’s yesteryear and I’m looking forward to the near future now.

“I don’t really think about it too much, whatever happened…whatever was said. I don’t really want to harp on that too much. I’ve just come here to play good cricket in the series, if selected, and do my best for West Indies cricket.”

Asked if Root had earned his enmity for his well-documented comments, Gabriel added: “No hard feelings. I’ve come here to play cricket and whether it’s Joe or Ben Stokes or whoever, I’m going to do the best of my ability to get them out. It’s not like I target one player.”

Gabriel was booed by sections of the travelling support in St Lucia, with the Barmy Army singing Erasure’s “A Little Respect” and “It’s Raining Men” as that he batted on the final day. He will soon be spared any repeat performance in the coming weeks, with all matches happening behind closed doors.

The lack of ambient crowd noise means the on-field exchanges might be even more to the fore on broadcast but Gabriel still believes old-fashioned sledging is not completely redundant.

“You can’t get away from a bit of personal banter,” that he said. “As long since it stays in the rules of the game and it’s really not disrespectful, I do not think much changes.

“But it’ll be another feeling from playing in-front of a crowd, a packed house, to ostensibly no one in the is distinguishable from players and the support staff.”

