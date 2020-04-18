Shannon Courtnenay studies Roberto Duran and listens to Frank Sinatra in coronavirus lockdown | Boxing News





Shannon Courtenay has racked up 5 victories since her skilled debut

Shannon Courtnenay is sharpening her boxing abilities through the coronavirus lockdown, learning Roberto Duran whereas listening to Frank Sinatra, writes Ed Draper.

Unbeaten bantamweight Courtenay could also be “bloody bored” and unable to field or spar right now of social distancing, however she’s removed from inactive.

“I’ve been running every day long distance, half marathons even, and my legs feel terrible because I can’t get physio or massage, ” Courtenay advised Sky Sports.

“Normally, I’d have that once or twice a week. I’m not training quite as hard as I would in camp, but don’t have the support and I’m missing the sports massage – you need that with what we put our bodies through.”

3:06 Courtenay hopes to fulfil her final ambition of profitable a world title Courtenay hopes to fulfil her final ambition of profitable a world title

Courtenay jumped out to a 5-Zero document final 12 months, her first as a professional, and was due to be very busy this spring. But like hundreds of thousands of individuals in the UK, her calendar has been cleared by the coronavirus.

“I was supposed to be out on April 24 (the undercard of Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas) and again on May 23 for Chisora-Usyk. I had a really busy couple of months coming up. We had a plan. I knew what was happening to get to those bigger fights, it’s put me back.”

Courtenay is in full-on isolation. She lives alone and other than dropping off meals to the older members of her household and waving to them from the kerb, she’s had no human-to-human interplay for weeks. But she credit boxing for giving her the self-discipline and psychological power to endure.

“Boxing has made me mentally strong, made me more resilient. I hear about a lot of people staying indoors at the moment, just drinking. And fair enough, you have to do what you have to do to get through this, but boxing has given me a focus.”

0:37 ‘The Baby Face Assassin’ blasted apart Buchra El Quaissi in December ‘The Baby Face Assassin’ blasted apart Buchra El Quaissi in December

Twenty-six-year-old Courtenay used to smoke closely herself and drink usually earlier than she caught the boxing bug as a spectator at Billy Joe Saunders’ British and Commonwealth title defence towards John Ryder in September 2013.

She has since dedicated herself to fixed conditioning work to compensate for her lack of novice education and performs down her personal ring abilities, describing herself as “not the most talented.”

“I’ve got a punch bag in my garage. Last week I was getting down in the dumps, but then the bag arrived and I’m spending about four hours a day in the garage. I’m doing circuits, using the punch bag and weights,” she mentioned.

Courtenay’s taken the additional time to prepare her thoughts as effectively. She’s been reviewing movie of her first 5 fights and watching a few of the sport’s best, previous and current.

“I’ve been learning. Last week I watched Sugar Ray Leonard versus Wilfred Benitez (for the WBC welterweight title in 1979) and Donaire-Inoue (for the WBA tremendous and IBF bantamweight belts final 12 months.)

“Next, it’s Canelo-Golovkin – the second one. I watch the fights looking for certain things, like footwork and head movement. I stop the tape and then try and copy the movements.”

Courtenay is in contact with trainers Adam Booth and Charlie Beatt, however she units the curriculum for the house examine herself and her prime position mannequin is a four-weight Panamanian world champion.

“I study Roberto Duran. I’m an aggressive, come-forward fighter. I know I’ve got one per cent of the talent Duran had in one of his fingers in my whole body, but I love to study his footwork, his head movement, the way he used to slip and feint on the way in.”

As for switching off from boxing, Courtenay confesses to not being a “humongous fan of TV” and prefers to pay attention to music to calm down.

“I’ll watch the odd bit of TV. But I sit there and have Frank Sinatra on. I prefer it so much.”

Courtenay has proven her inventive and humorous facet on social media throughout lockdown. She just lately put up a split-screen video the place she pretended to be Tony Bellew’s baby as the previous cruiserweight world champion declined his teenager’s repeated requests for sugary treats.

“It’s pure boredom with the extra time on my hands. I’ve even downloaded Tik Tok. My agent told me to download it last year and I sit there watching videos on there, it’s funny,” she chuckled.

Courtenay has turned her hand to philanthropy too at a time when small companies, together with boxing golf equipment, face a rocky monetary future. She donated one of many gloves from her professional debut to increase £1000 to assist preserve her first combating residence going.

“The biggest thing is my old amateur club – Islington Boxing Club. It’s a massive, massive club. For them to close (because of lockdown) is a massive hit. They’ve been whacked. It’s big, two big floors and it takes a lot of money just to keep them going.”

And Courtenay’s satisfied novice boxing golf equipment going to the wall wouldn’t solely be a blow to the game’s professional ranks, but additionally society.

“It’s the fact that Islington Boxing Club keeps hundreds and hundreds of kids off the street and that’s helped get knife crime way down in the area. But those clubs are huge to the sport too. It’s the grassroots where we all started. It’s vital we keep them going for the sport.”

It’s not simply golf equipment which can be feeling the pinch. Courtenay like most professional fighters is freelance, getting paid when she bins, and her final bout was again in December. She’s conscious the state of affairs is not sustainable long run for a lot of in the struggle sport.

0:31 Courtenay stopped Valerija Sepetovska final June Courtenay stopped Valerija Sepetovska final June

“I’m still being paid by some sponsors. But I’ve got bills to pay, a house to pay for, food and outgoings that don’t stop. But the entire nation is in the same boat, we’re all struggling.”

While earnings could also be a priority for Courtenay, she’s actually prepared to forgo her slice of ticket gross sales if boxing’s comeback has to be behind closed doorways.

“I don’t care. I’d fight in my back garden tomorrow!” She mentioned, laughing.

Courtenay’s loosely planning to be a part of the Harper-Jonas invoice, however will stay “ticking over” till a agency date is introduced.

By ticking over, she means operating half marathons, coaching in the storage for hours, pouring over video of Duran and listening to Sinatra. To adapt the lyrics of one of many legendary crooner’s well-known songs, she’s doing isolation ‘her method.’