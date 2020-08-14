Shannon Courtenay on why female boxers should be allowed to do three-minute rounds | Boxing News

By
Jasyson
-

Fight Camp is this evening, live on Sky Sports Action and Mix at 7pm

LastUpdated:13/08/20 4:02 pm






 1:53
.

.
.

ShannonCourtenay exposes the NHS homageon her shorts

ShannonCourtenay exposes the NHS homageon her shorts

ShannonCourtney firmly insists thatfemaleboxers would get more knockouts if they were allowed to box three-minute rounds.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR