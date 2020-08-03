Shannen Doherty posts heartfelt Wilford Brimley tribute: ‘He taught me a lot’

Shortly after news of Brimley’s death broke, Doherty took to Instagram to eulogize him and fondly remember their time working together on the show.

“I met Wilford when we did Our House together. He taught me a lot on that show. He also gave me a horse named Brownie. Taught me how to ski in Utah. Had 2 African Grey’s that would curse and call his dogs only to laugh at them when they came running,” she wrote. “He gave big hugs and told great jokes. He was in fact like a grandpa to me for a very long time. He was talented and will be missed. Wilford.”

SHANNEN DOHERTY’S CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL-DISTANCING MESSAGE: ‘WITH STAGE 4 CANCER, MY BATTLE IS HARD ENOUGH’

The heartfelt caption came along a black-and-white still from the show that captured a teenage Doherty standing alongside Brimley as he operates a model train.

Brimley’s manager, Lynda Bensky, said the actor died Saturday morning at a hospital in his home state of Utah. He was on dialysis and had several medical ailments, she said.

“Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust,” Bensky said in a statement. “He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I’m sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend’s wonderful stories. He was one of a kind.”

SHANNEN DOHERTY UNDER ‘ENORMOUS…