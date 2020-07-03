Shanna Moakler reveals she’s tested positive for coronavirus: ‘I’m just really exhausted’

Moakler, 45, made the announcement on her Instagram Story.

“I got my test results back yesterday and I am indeed COVID positive,” she said. “They think I’m [on] day seven.”

COCO AUSTIN SAYS SHE FEELS LIKE HER ‘FAMILY IS FALLING APART’ AFTER FATHER, AUNTS CONTRACT CORONAVIRUS

Moakler said she’s experienced a number of different symptoms, including a “fever, chills [and] coughing.”

“Mostly, I’m just really exhausted in a way I can’t even describe,” she continued.

The model gave a shoutout to her medical practitioner and a nutritionist that are helping her “fight” the novel virus before thanking her followers for their “sweet messages” of support.

In another video, Moakler offered up a “fun fact about July.”

“On this date in July last year, I broke my foot. And then this year, I got COVID,” she recalled. “So I’m going to officially remove July from my calendar because [it’s] not my month. Not my month.”

NICK CORDERO’S WIFE, AMANDA KLOOTS, SAYS HE’LL LIKELY DESIRE A DOUBLE LUNG TRANSPLANT TO RESIDE HOW HE’D ‘WANT’

Moakler told Entertainment Tonight that her doctor believes she’s “kind of at the halfway mark” of her battle with the herpes virus, explaining that her fever broke and that she’s feeling a little better.

“I’m not gonna lie, I cried,” Moakler said, recalling receiving her test results. “My doctor was very comforting and said to me, ‘You know, if it wasn’t a COVID year and you felt like this, would you be scared?’ and I said, ‘No, I’ve been sick like this before.’ And he goes, ‘Exactly.’ He’s like, ‘You’re young, you’re healthy, you’re going to be OK.'”

She added: “But I think with all the media and the press, the fear of just hearing you’re positive is scary.”

The star also offered up a message for those who aren’t taking the viral outbreak seriously.

“It’s definitely very real. I would stay home as much as possible. I would wear a mask at any point in time you have to leave the house.” she urged. “Continue to wash your hands and be diligent about protecting yourself. One of the biggest things for me that was very scary when I got it was that I was in contact with a lot of people, and the thought that I infected anybody else was very upsetting. I was very concerned that I could’ve put someone else’s life in danger. So please take this very seriously. It is not fun and it affects everybody very differently.”

Moakler said she’s quarantining at home alone and has been video communicating with her children — Atiana, 21, Landon, 16, and Alabama, 14.

“Clearly they all are getting tested as well, but you know, I think people forget that if you do get this, you’re not allowed to be around anybody,” she said. “You have to be alone, and being sick alone is never fun.”

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Moakler is just among the many celebrities who have contracted the herpes virus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and many more.

A couple of states are seeing a spike in reported coronavirus cases, that is contributing to an uptick in the number of cases reported nationally. Currently, over 2.7 million cases have been reported in America.