Shania Twain releasing Diamond edition of ‘The Woman in Me’ for its 25th anniversary

Twain, 54, announced “The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition” on “Good Morning America” on Friday.

SHANIA TWAIN, 54, TALKS AGING IN HOLLYWOOD: ‘I’M NOT GONNA SIT AROUND’

“This is the album that changed my career and has brought me to places that I would never have imagined even in my wildest dreams at the time,” she told the daytime show of her skyrocket to fame.

She continued: “I had high hopes, but this, I mean, where I am today, 25 years later, at the time was unimaginable. So this is a real celebration year for me, celebrating coming out as a very independent, open minded, very, just bold in what I had to say.”

The Diamond edition of her album will feature the original tracklist, live recordings of unreleased songs and mixes, tapings from her Las Vegas residency and a 48-page booklet of notes and pictures from Twain.

SHANIA TWAIN ON HER LYME DISEASE BATTLE: NEVER SINGING AGAIN ‘WOULD HAVE KILLED ME’

“It just stands the test of time,” Twain said on “GMA.” “Women in their late 20s, 30s were relating to, not my defiance…but just sort of my confidence in being a very independent thinker and being bold about that and expressing that through music…