Shanghai Police Hold Lawyer-Turned-Blogger Who Reported From Wuhan

Police from Shanghai have detained a lawyer-turned-citizen journalist who reported on the rising coronavirus epidemic within the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan.

Zhang Zhan, who lives in Shanghai however who traveled to Wuhan in early February, was taken away from Wuhan’s Caiguang Hotel close to Hankou railway station on the night time of May 14.

A pal of Zhang’s who gave solely a surname Tang stated he was instructed by lodge workers when he went in the hunt for her on May 15 that she had checked out of the lodge the night time earlier than.

“I inquired at the front desk, saying I hadn’t been able to reach my friend Zhang Zhan,” Tang stated. “The staff at the Caiguang Hotel said she checked out the day before.”

Asked if Zhang had left the lodge alone, the workers solely replied that “it’s not convenient to discuss the details,” utilizing a phrase typically utilized by activists to point the intervention of the authorities.

“You probably know what happened,” the workers member stated.

Gao Fei, a supporter of Zhang’s from Hubei province, stated he had realized that she is being held below prison detention in Shanghai’s Pudong New District Detention Center, on suspicion of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a cost typically used to focus on peaceable critics of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

“[People have been] calling the Pudong branch of the Shanghai police department, hoping to get her status changed to residential surveillance,” Gao stated.

“They won’t let her speak out, or report the truth about what’s happening,” he stated. “But I wish they would treat her with a bit more humanity.”

An officer who answered the telephone on the Pudong police division declined to touch upon Zhang’s case when contacted by RFA on Monday.

“We don’t have access to that information here,” the officer stated. “You need to get in touch with her family, OK? They should have received some notification.”

Zhang’s detention got here after she instructed RFA she did not imagine it was secure to maintain sending experiences to Twitter and YouTube from Wuhan.

‘What’s the purpose of staying secure?’

“What’s the point of staying safe?” Zhang, who turns 40 this 12 months, stated in an interview with RFA final week. “What will you do with that safety? Learn to co-exist with an evil regime?”

“You really shouldn’t concern yourself with this stuff; let them detain me, if that’s what they want to do,” she stated. “We’re in prison anywhere in China, whether we’re in jail or on the outside.”

“What difference is there? None, from my point of view.”

Zhang moved to Shanghai from the northern province of Shaanxi in 2010, and previously labored as a lawyer earlier than official retaliation took her license to practise away.

Gao stated Zhang had beforehand been detained by the authorities for seven days in connection along with her reporting of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan.

“She wasn’t writing anything very extreme. This is ridiculous, because there is absolutely no room to speak out nowadays,” Gao stated. “The truth of what’s going on is being locked down.”

“It’s about protecting the regime … killing the chickens to frighten the monkeys,” Gao stated.

A pal of Zhang’s surnamed Lang at present residing within the United States stated he had written to the State Department and members of Congress about Zhang’s detention.

“I don’t think we are going to be able to resolve [this] without the intervention of U.S. Congress,” Lang stated.

A go to from the police

Lang stated his final dialog with Zhang was interrupted by the sound of loud knocking on the door, and a male voice.

“I knew it would be the state security police,” he stated. “That’s when we started to get worried.”

In Zhang’s final YouTube video posted on May 13, she had reported on the impression of an enormous fall in passenger numbers on the livelihoods of Wuhan’s taxi drivers, in addition to lack of employment within the wake of the lockdown among the many metropolis’s residents.

She additionally spoke out towards the intimidation of native folks by the city administration police, or chengguan, and a few sense of despair at life in China.

The Chinese authorities has focused 1000’s of individuals for talking out in regards to the coronavirus epidemic within the nation because it started in late December within the central metropolis of Wuhan.

After President Xi Jinping stated he would lead “a people’s war” on the epidemic on Jan. 20, police dealt with 5,111 instances of “fabricating and deliberately disseminating false and harmful information,” based on a Feb. 21 assertion from the ministry of public safety.

Between Jan. 1 and March 26, almost 900 web customers have been penalized by police for his or her on-line speech or info-sharing in regards to the coronavirus epidemic, throughout nearly each province, area, and municipality in China.

Charges used to query, detain, and arrest folks included “rumor-mongering,” “fabricating false information,” “sowing panic,” “disturbing public order,” and “breach of privacy.”

Cases wherein folks have been accused of “spreading misinformation” or “disrupting public order” accounted for greater than 96 p.c of instances, based on the overseas-based Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD) community.



Others additionally held

Citizen journalist and lawyer Chen Qiushi was taken away by police on Feb. 6 after he began livestreaming from hospitals in Wuhan.

Similar therapy was meted out to rights activist and citizen journalist Fang Bin, who was detained on Feb. 9, and to former anchor with state broadcaster CCTV, Li Zehua, who was detained on Feb. 26.

Authorities within the japanese metropolis of Nanjing detained dissident mental Guo Quan on fees of “incitement to subvert state power” on Jan. 31 after which formally arrested him in February after he spoke out on-line in regards to the coronavirus outbreak. He is at present being held on the Nanjing No. 2 Detention Center, CHRD stated.

Property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang was positioned below celebration investigation on March 12 after writing an essay important of President Xi.

Reported by Qiao Long for RFA’s Mandarin Service, and by Wong Lok-to for the Cantonese Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.