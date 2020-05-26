Shane Warne Masterclass: Australia great gives spin-bowling tips | Cricket News

















Shane Warne delivers a leg-spin masterclass, explaining learn how to spin the ball and generate drift to batsmen

The great Shane Warne delivered a leg-spin masterclass for kids within the Sky Sports Zone in 2016 – and we thought it was time to indicate it once more!

So earlier than you get out within the backyard and attempt to replicate Aussie legend Shane, watch within the video above for his tops tips on grip, drift and imparting spin on the ball.

Warne defined why a free grip is vital and the way bowlers have to be relaxed when in supply, whereas he additionally seemed again on his ‘Ball of the Century’ dismissal of England’s Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993.

Warne took 708 Test wickets

Warne – who took 708 Test wickets in addition to 293 in ODIs – mentioned: “You speak about accuracy, line, size, however the factor you must do first is spin the ball. If you are able to do that, you’ll be able to take wickets no matter grade you play at.

“The basic thing is the grip – two fingers down, two fingers up.

“Numerous coaches will say you must grip it tight however should you do that you just really feel tense and it turns into exhausting to get any buy on a ball that’s within the palm of my hand. A relaxed grip permits your spinning finger to flick the ball.”

Watch Shane Warne Masterclass within the video on the prime of the web page.