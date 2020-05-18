Shane Warne calls Steve Waugh the ‘most selfish cricketer’ he’s ever played with

Spin King Shane Warne has actually once more taken a swipe at his previous cricket captain Steve Waugh, identifying him ‘the most selfish cricketer’ he ever played with.

The sledge was motivated by a brand-new figure that located the Australian batting tale has actually been associated with even more runouts than any type of various other gamer in the background of the video game.

Waugh was captured up in 104 runouts in 168 Tests and also 325 One Day internationals.

Spin King Shane Warne (left) has actually once more taken a swipe at his previous cricket captain Steve Waugh (right), identifying him ‘the most selfish cricketer I ever played with’

The previous captain was captured up in 104 runouts in 168 Tests and also 325 One Day internationals, greater than any type of various other gamer in background

On 73 celebrations it was his batting companion that lacked the fold, according to ESPN’s Cricinfo searchings for.

Warne fasted to attack after seeing the darning figure.

‘For the document AGAIN & & I’ve stated this 1000 times – I do not despise S Waugh in all. FYI – I selected him in my perpetuity best Australian group just recently,’ the retired bowling terrific created on Twitter.

‘Steve was conveniently the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and also this stat …’

The long-running public fight in between the set dates all the back to 1999, when Waugh informed selectors to go down the leg rewriter for a series-deciding suit versus the West Indies in Antigua.

Warne had actually simply returned from shoulder surgical procedure and also just selected 4 gates in 4 Tests.

Shane Warne (left) and also Steve Waugh (right) are imagined standing up the World Cup prize after success over Pakistan at Lords

‘Disappointed is not a solid sufficient word,’ Warne created in his 2018 memoir No Spin.

‘When the crisis came Tugga really did not sustain me, and also I really felt so absolutely pull down by somebody that I had actually sustained majorly and also was likewise a friend.

‘Steve will certainly constantly claim the result warrants the choice, however I do not assume it’s as straightforward as that. I shed a little bit of regard for him afterwards.

‘ I think he needs to have backed me– as I constantly think the art of captaincy is to sustain your gamers and also back them whenever. This gains the regard from the gamers and also makes them bet you. He really did not, it’s background, however I never ever located it very easy with him afterwards.’

Rounding out the remainder of the not-so-prestigious listing was India’s Rahul Dravid with 101, Sachin Tendulkar with 98, Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene with 95 and also Pakistan’s Inzamam- ul-Haq with 92.

The long-running public fight in between the set dates all the back to 1999, when Waugh (right) informed selectors to go down the leg rewriter for a series-deciding suit versus the West Indies in Antigua