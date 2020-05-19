Shane Lowry, Jamie Donaldson or Russell Knox: Which Irish Open win should be repeated on Sky Sports? | Golf News





Shane Lowry won the Irish Open in 2009

The Irish Open has created various impressive surfaces with the years, yet which of the last rounds would certainly you such as to see once again on Sky Sports?

The Rolex Series occasion is today’s subject in the #Sky Chooseday survey, on the week the event resulted from be held, with Sky Sports visitors taking control of the routine to make a decision the event they intend to see throughout once again.

We have actually undergone the archives to select 3 last rounds in their totality, yet it’s to you whether it will certainly be the 2009, 2012 or 2018 competition that’s revealed next Tuesday night.

Donaldson declared a four-shot win in 2012

The 2009 occasion was a history-making week at County Louth Golf Club, as a young Shane Lowry came to be just 3rd amateur ever before to win a European Tour occasion after beating Robert Rock in a significant play-off.

Jamie Donaldson protected his innovation European Tour win in 2012 at Royal Portrush, which would certainly go onto host The Open in 2019, while Russell Knox created an unbelievable coating in 2018 to see off Ryan Fox in a play-off and also take triumph.

Knox’s win at Ballyliffin Golf Club is his latest European Tour title

Every #Sky Chooseday ballot provides something various and also ranges from Tuesday to with to the Thursday night, with the winning event after that revealed the complying with Tuesday on Sky Sports Golf.

Which Irish Open triumph would certainly you such as to see once again, completely, on Tuesday, May 16? Cast your ballot from the alternatives listed below!