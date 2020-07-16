Shane Lowry: If I didn’t win The Open, it would’ve been a let down | Golf News





Huge crowds braved the sun and rain on the last day to guide Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry admitted that driving a car of letting down the folks of Ireland spurred him on to a maiden major success at The Open last summer at Royal Portrush.

On the week when Lowry needs to have been defending the Claret Jug at Royal St George’s, just for the event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Irishman appeared on the Sky Sports Golf podcast to think on his history-making victory.

Lowry broke the course record with a third-round 63 to provide him a commanding four-shot advantage heading into the final day, where he initially struggled to handle the thought of disappointing the Irish crowd on home soil.

Lowry played alongside Tommy Fleetwood, who finished runner-up

“It was horrible to be honest!” Lowry told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. “I was up at like six o’clock, having maybe not got to sleep until a dozen or one. I scarcely ate break fast, I didn’t have any lunch and I ostensibly didn’t eat that day, I was just sick with nerves.

“If you put me there at Augusta or at the united states Open again or a big tournament, I do not think I will be as nervous there, but I just knew there is so much stake for me personally that day in Portrush. A home Open, with the complete country cheering me on, I felt like if I didn’t win that day, that I would’ve been a huge let down.

“Some people would say that I wouldn’t be, but I can only imagine the stories that would’ve been discussed me a short while later. That form of stuff totally goes through your mind on a Sunday morning, things like ‘imagine the headlines on the Monday morning if I do not win today’.

Lowry finished the 7 days on 15 under plus six free from Fleetwood

“I said to my coach that it’s pretty much going to be one of the best days of my life and career or one of the worst, so I’m just going to have to go out there and win.”

Lowry came via horrendous weather conditions on the last day to publish a level-par 72, along with a birdie at the 15th giving your pet a six-stroke advantage more than playing companion Tommy Fleetwood going into the particular closing openings.

“It was just the most incredible thing,” Lowry additional. “I’ll most likely spend the whole profession chasing that will feeling once again and who knows in case I’ll actually get to encounter it.

“One thing I know is the fact that I’ve have got to experience it once currently and I’m very privileged that I have! I love the undeniable fact that I have got to do something that you could only dream of. To perform it exactly where I do and how I did had been just amazing.

“No matter what occurs for the rest of the career, I’ll always have Portrush. I’m extremely ambitious and wish to be extremely successful, nevertheless I appearance back when the career is completed and I pick one competition out that will I actually wanted to win, it’s likely to be that will.”

