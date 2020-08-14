Shane Lowry (63) may have to cancel buddy’s trip planned for next week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Shane Lowry’s second-round 63 at the Wyndham Championship was a welcome outcome, and it rose him into competition contention. But it likewise may trigger the ruling Open champ to change his strategies for next week.

Lowry got in the last regular-season occasion at 131st in points, with just the leading 125 advancing to the playoff opener next week at TPCBoston The typical drama surrounding gamers keeping or losing cards is missing this week at Sedgefield Country Club, with the COVID-19 pandemic making sure that gamers who are exempt for the 2019-20 season will keep a minimum of some exempt status for 2021. Lowry’s standing is a lot more strong, with his success in 2015 at Royal Portrush bringing with it a five-year Tour exemption.

Lowry is preparing to remain in the U.S. through next month’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot, suggesting that he may have some additional time on his hands if he’s not part of the playoff mix. He planned to head to the Northeast one method or another next week, although the level of focus might move considerably based upon his location in the standings.

“I’ve actually got a little trip planned with some friends in Rhode Island next week if I don’t make the playoffs,” Lowry stated. “Not that it’s a win-win, however at …