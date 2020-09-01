Shane Duffy: Celtic closing in on loan deal for Brighton defender | Football News





Shane Duffy has actually made over 100 looks for Brighton

Celtic are closing in on a loan deal for Brighton defender Shane Duffy.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Celtic had actually made a loan quote for the Republic of Ireland defender.

Talks have actually advanced well in between the 2 clubs and the gamer is eager to sign up with the Scottish champs, who he matured supporting.

Duffy supported Celtic as a kid and is eager on a loan change to Scotland

Celtic are anticipated to pay a loan charge of simply under ₤ 2m and Brighton desire Neil Lennon’s side to contribute a big portion of his earnings …