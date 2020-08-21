Shane Bertsch fires second straight 64 to take four-shot lead at Big Cedar Lodge

RIDGEDALE,Mo –Shane Bertsch shot his second straight 7-under 64 on Thursday to take a four-stroke lead into the last round of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, his second occasion on the PGA Tour Champions.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a four-stroke lead going into the final day, but I feel like if I keep doing what I’m doing, I should have plenty of looks,” Bertsch stated. “And I’m making some putts, so, I’d rather it’s four than three. I kind of struggled up the last hole, but I was glad to get a par in there.”

Tied for the first-round lead with Tom Lehman, Bertsch had 9 birdies and 2 bogeys at Buffalo Ridge in the very first of 2 54-hole occasions at Big Cedar Lodge.

“It’s fun when you get rolling like that,” Bertsch stated. “I had a couple streaks where I think I made three in a row twice.”

The 50-year-old Bertsch, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, made his postponed senior launching 3 weeks ago with a tie for 45th in The Ally Challenge in Michigan.

Full- field ratings from the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge

“I knew that I could be there just from my first tournament, how I played and how my body was feeling and know how close I was at the The Ally,” Bertsch stated. “I actually wasn’t close in completion, however I felt …