Shane Bertsch eagles first playoff hole to win in second Champions start

RIDGEDALE,Mo –Shane Bertsch eagled the first hole of a four-man playoff Friday to win the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in his second PGA Tour Champions start.

Bertsch struck a technique from the rough near the back edge of a bunker that took some huge bounces in front of the green and rolled to 20 feet from the back pin on Buffalo Ridge’s par-5 first hole.

“This is a special one,” Bertsch stated. “I’ve always had a hard time saying what my most special moment in golf is, but without a doubt it was that putt on the first playoff hole.”

The downhill slider gradually made its method to the hole.

“It had probably 2 feet of break,” Bertsch stated. “It was pretty quick and it gets even quicker past the hole. … It took its time getting over there and getting there.”

Kenny Perry lost a one-stroke lead on the par-5 18th, making a bogey after driving left into deep rough under trees, to fall under the playoff with Bertsch, Bernhard Langer and Glen Day

“I really had a good feeling because I just felt like everything had gone the wrong way today and something had to go right,” Bertsch stated of theplayoff “And it did.”

Four strokes ahead of playing partners Perry and Langer after opening with 2 64s, Bertsch closed with a 1-over 72 to match Perry (68 ), Langer …