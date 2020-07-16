Shamima Begum, London teen who joined ISIS, should be allowed back to UK, court rules

Begum, now 20, had her British citizenship stripped by then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid on February 19, 2019, after she was found in a northern Syrian refugee camp.

She challenged that decision but on June 13, 2019, the government refused her application for leave to enter the UK to pursue her appeal.

The Court of Appeal and a Divisional Court of the High Court on Thursday ruled Begum should be allowed to get back to the United Kingdom to pursue her appeal before the Special Immigrations Appeals Commission (SIAC) “albeit subject to such controls as the Secretary of State deems appropriate.”

She is currently in a detention camp run by the Syrian Democratic Forces.