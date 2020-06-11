‘Shameful foreign policy drawback’: Politician slams EU Parliament statement on Armenia-Artsakh highway project   – Armenian News

A politician and a former member of the National Assembly has expressed his concerns over a recently adopted European Parliament statement proposing the construction of a highway to get in touch Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

In a public post on Facebook, Karen Bekaryan criticized the measure, a “shameful foreign policy drawback”, promising to locate true the motives of its authors (MEPs Marina Kaljurand, the pinnacle of the European Delegations in the parliamentary commissions dealing with the EU-Armenia Partnership, EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation and EU-Georgia Association, Trajan Băsescu, the EP rapporteur on Armenia and Jelena Zovko, a rapporteur on Azerbaijan).

He called attention, specially, to the past paragraph of the statement, which reads: “We reiterate our unwavering support to the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and their 2009 Basic Principles. For this mediation to have a chance of success, we call on the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan to step up their commitment, in good faith, to the negotiation on the peaceful resolution of the conflict within the internationally recognised borders of Azerbaijan.”

According to Bekaryan, the statement evokes questions whose specific addresses are difficult to spot at the moment.

“We need certainly to STATE, with a great sorrow, that Armenia does not presently have officials responsible for foreign policy affairs.

“It is also worth mentioning that the non-existence of the corresponding officials in the country can not in any way relieve of responsibility the European Parliament representatives who undersigned the statement. With this kind of behavior, they bring their major contribution to the Azerbaijan’s increasing obscenity, making a feeling of permissiveness in Aliyev with all consequences stemming therefrom …

“As for the real motivation of those signing below the disgraceful statement, it will not certainly remain undisclosed. It is a matter of time,” the politician stated.