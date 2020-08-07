‘Shameful’: Biden slams Trump for saying he would ‘hurt God’ if elected

A devout Catholic, Biden has actually priced estimate Scripture on the 2020 project path and is understood to bring rosary beads in his pocket. “Faith sees best in the dark,” he states often in public remarks, estimating the Danish thinker and theologian Søren Kierkegaard.

Biden likewise has actually spoken and composed at length about how his faith assisted him grieve the deaths of his partner and one-year-old child after a deadly vehicle mishap in 1972, in addition to the death of his child Beau in 2015 following a fight with brain cancer.

But in a radio interview Thursday with tv character Geraldo Rivera, Trump said of Biden: “He’s against the Bible. Essentially against religion. But against the Bible.”

The president duplicated his claims when dealing with fans in Cleveland hours later on. “He’s following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God,” Trump said.

Biden stated in his declaration late Thursday that Trump’s “shameful” remarks were “beneath the office he holds” and “beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders.”

“They show us a man willing to stoop to any low for political gain, and someone whose actions are completely at odds with the values and teachings that he professes to believe in,” Biden stated.