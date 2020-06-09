‘Shame!’: Minneapolis mayor heckled by protesters – video | US news

By
Jasyson
-

Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, was heckled by a crowd of protesters telling him to ‘go home’ on Saturday  after he eliminated defunding the authorities department throughout a demonstration.

A most the Minneapolis city council pledged on Sunday to disband the police department, with a veto-proof majority, council members declared their intent to ‘dismantle’ and ‘abolish‘ the embattled police agency in charge of George Floyd’s death

  • Minneapolis lawmakers vow to disband police department in historic move
  • George Floyd protests enter third week as push for change sweeps America

Source link

Post Views: 4

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR