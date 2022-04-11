Arthur Hovhannisyan and Lilit Minasyan, deputies of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly, have put into circulation a bill on making changes in the Law on Mass Media, which, if adopted, will allow state structures to terminate the accreditation of a journalist or journalists.

The editor-in-chief of “Hraparak” daily Armine Ohanyan considers this initiative of the CP deputies a disgrace.

“This is a new link in the chain of all their previous initiatives, to once again restrict the freedom of journalists, the media, to even take the accreditation of journalists under their control and to decide who can be accredited and who can not. The law does not specify in what cases they can be deprived of their credentials, I suppose this will open a field of arbitrariness for them, that when a journalist does not like something, he will publish an unpleasant article for them or someone If they ask a question that is undesirable for them, they will be able to deprive the journalist of his / her accreditation. This is a disgrace, it is another step against freedom of speech, “Armine Ohanyan told Aysor.am.

According to the editor of “Hraparak”, leaving the thousands, millions of questions of the country, the brains of the deputies of the ruling faction are working in one direction – how to reduce criticism, manage the media field and try to make their coverage as desirable as possible. politics.

Armine Ohanyan says that if they try to deprive Hraparak journalists of their accreditation, they will fight against it before the court. He thinks that the opposition factions also have something to do in this issue.

“The Union of Journalists has already issued a statement, and there is a group of non-governmental organizations that have served the interests of the government after 2018. They are silent. Should the opposition of the National Assembly object to this, try to send the draft back or make corrections in it, if it does not work out, I suppose that in the future, if it is adopted, as they have adopted all the laws they want during these years, try to fight against it. If it suddenly occurs to them to deprive any of Hraparak’s journalists of their credentials, we, as a private media outlet, will try to fight against it, go to court, do what we can, and make a fuss. We must try to fight against this. “It has always been difficult for the media, now it is more difficult to work, but it is not the case that they have all the opportunities to deprive us of the opportunity to do our job. .