Shamdon Home Collection Folding Treadmill Electric Motorized Running Machine, w/Incline LCD Display and Cup Holder Easy Assembly with 12 Preset Programs Perfect for Home Use

Ship from US, the shipping time will alst about 2-7 working days.【0.8-12 KM/H Speed levels & 12 Built-in Workout Programs】With the quick touch of a button or use the easy-access handlebar controls you can adjust speed from 0.8-12KM/H to manipulate workout intensity and reach your goals with pre-set 12 programs

【5″ LED Display & 15.75″ X 43.3″ Rubber Running Belt】Features with 5″ LED display, this treadmill provides better watching experience. It shows Speed, Time, Distance, Calories and Heart rate. 15.75″ X 43.3″ anti-slip lawn texture rubber running belt provides more comfortable and more stable workout experience.

【Sturdy build &Foldable design】Made from 16 gauge heavy-duty steel, the capacity of this treadmill is up to 240lbs, as far as possible to meet your needs. Easy folding mechanism help you free up floor space by folding your treadmill up.

【1.5 HP Impulse Vacuum Motor & Transportation Wheels】Premium vacuum motor reduces noise while running indoor and fitted base rolling wheels on the treadmill underside provide easy and simple transport that protect your floors

【MP3 and Audio Auxiliary Port & Speed direct selection button】Stay motivated during your workout by listening to your favorite playlist while running through the built-in dual speakers; When the treadmill is on, you could press 3, 6, 9 buttons to change the speed directly.