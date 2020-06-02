Shakur Stevenson will headline in Las Vegas as US boxing returns in June | Boxing News



















1:27



Josh Warrington: Stevenson has by no means ‘been in deep waters’

Josh Warrington: Stevenson has by no means ‘been in deep waters’

Shakur Stevenson will struggle behind closed doorways in Las Vegas towards Felix Caraballo on Tuesday, June 9 as US boxing returns from lockdown.

WBO featherweight world champion Stevenson will transfer up a division to make his super-featherweight debut on the invoice promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank on the MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom.

Mikaela Mayer, a 2016 Olympic team-mate of Stevenson’s, will struggle Helen Joseph on the identical occasion.

Stevenson and Warrington each maintain featherweight world titles

Mikaela Mayer alongside Tyson Fury

Then on Thursday, June 12, Jessie Magdaleno will struggle Yenifel Vicente.

“I would like to thank MGM Resorts and the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their assistance in helping to bring back world-class boxing,” Bob Arum stated.

Stevenson stated: “I stayed in shape so when that call came, I was ready. The atmosphere might be different on June 9, but I’ve fought in unique situations all over the world before so it won’t affect me.”

Undefeated 22-year-old Stevenson is a goal for Leeds’ Josh Warrington, who holds the IBF featherweight title.

“He talks confidently about coming over to the UK and fighting me in my back yard,” Warrington informed Sky Sports. “But he hasn’t been in these sort of eventualities.

“Everyone he’s boxed has been tailor-made for him. He hasn’t boxed someone who will close him down with educated pressure. People approach him in straight lines.

“I’m not saying he would not be a tricky struggle. But he hasn’t been in deep water conditions.”

Boxing in the UK is anticipated to return at a behind-closed-doors venue in July, with Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano deliberate.