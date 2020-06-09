Shakur Stevenson is the ‘southpaw Floyd Mayweather’ who headlines boxing’s comeback on Tuesday night | Boxing News

Shakur Stevenson “has the skills” of Floyd Mayweather, in line with promoter Bob Arum, and is simply hours away from throwing the first punches of boxing’s comeback.

The undefeated WBO featherweight champion debuts in the division above in opposition to Felix Caraballo on Tuesday night at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, a behind-closed-doors venue, in promotional outfit Top Rank’s return to the ring since lockdown started.

Aged simply 22 and with a second world title already in his sights, plus the good Andre Ward in his nook, Stevenson has been backed to grow to be one in every of the sport’s prime boxers and he needs to struggle in the UK quickly.

Stevenson has received all 13 of his fights

“I referred to him as my southpaw Floyd Mayweather because he has the skills, particularly defensively, that Floyd had,” promoter Arum informed Sky Sports.

“Shakur will likely be one in every of the main, main stars in boxing in the years forward. He pertains to folks, folks wish to watch him carry out, he is an excellent persona.

“We are very high on Shakur. He’s a star and a lovely young man.”

Stevenson informed Sky Sports: “It feels good to be the one to deliver boxing again, to indicate the world what I’m able to doing.

“I don’t want this fight to go past four rounds.”

His Puerto Rican opponent Caraballo will likely be boxing outdoors of his residence nation for the first time and is a yardstick as Stevenson enters the super-featherweight division.

More harmful and extra thrilling fights lurk for Stevenson at featherweight, the place he holds the WBO belt, and the place Leeds’ Josh Warrington is the IBF champion. Talks have already been held to pit them in opposition to one another.

“He says he wants to fight me,” Stevenson stated about Warrington. “Then he says he will not wait – however what’s the wait? I by no means informed him to attend. One minute he needs to struggle, the subsequent minute he would not.

“I call his name, call his name, call his name. What happened? They didn’t [make me the offer] that I deserve to unify belts and go to his territory.”

Stevenson intends to grow to be a four-weight champion

You know the way the recreation goes Eddie. Just since you imagine a suggestion is “very solid” doesn’t imply the fighter or his administration must agree. We usually are not after “solid” Shakur deserves higher than stable if he is going throughout any pond. Hope you and your loved ones are nicely. https://t.co/UdX9QRiQBp — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) April 22, 2020

Stevenson’s profession is partly guided by co-manager Andre Ward, who retired with a elegant 32-Zero file and world titles in two divisions after notably shelling out defeats to Carl Froch and Sergey Kovalev.

Ward informed Sky Sports about Stevenson preventing in the UK: “Shakur was giving up a lot by coming to the UK. His style? He won’t just beat you, he can embarrass you. No fighter wants to be embarrassed. They see that in Shakur. I respect his desire to go [to the UK], I support his desire.”

Promoter Arum informed Sky Sports: “For a Stevenson vs Warrington struggle we want an viewers, we want spectators. How many might we get in? Where, which nation? I am unable to reply.

“Warrington has a capability to attract crowds. Obviously if all issues have been equal you’d say: ‘Shakur, go over to the UK’.

“But issues aren’t as they was once. I’ll must work out the scenario with Eddie Hearn to search out the finest place to do that struggle.

“We may be up and running in the US with spectators before the UK. We could take the fight to a location outside of the UK or US – Macau or the Middle East? I’ve been talking to Eddie on a regular basis and we’re trying to figure things out.”

1:27 Warrington: Stevenson hasn’t been in deep waters Warrington: Stevenson hasn’t been in deep waters

Undefeated Warrington beforehand informed Sky Sports: “Everyone he is boxed has been tailored for him. He hasn’t boxed somebody who will shut him down with educated strain. People method him in straight strains.

“I’m not saying he would not be a troublesome struggle. But he hasn’t been in deep water conditions.

“He talks confidently about coming over to the UK and fighting me in my back yard. But he hasn’t been in those kind of scenarios.”

Stevenson needs to unify belts with Warrington en path to turning into a four-weight world champion: “I’ll win the title at 130 then go up to 135 and win that title, then 140 and win that title, then 147 and win that title.”

It is testomony to Stevenson’s flawless three-year professional profession thus far that Robeisy Ramirez, who beat him in the gold medal struggle at Rio 2016, shockingly misplaced his skilled debut.

“The Cuban that beat me in the Olympics has proven the amateurs and the pros are two different games,” Stevenson stated. “He looked real bad.”

Continuing tonight with no followers in attendance, Stevenson’s future seems to be brilliant particularly with the sage steering of Ward.

“Shakur asks a lot of questions,” Ward stated. “I used to be the identical manner. He reaches out and asks questions on enterprise and preventing. That’s the relationship we’ve got.

“Mentor? I look at him as my little brother. I am available as much as I can be.”

1:07 Andre Ward on George Floyd, racism and unity Andre Ward on George Floyd, racism and unity

They have each watched on as protests have engulfed the US since George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed whereas in police custody on May 25.

Ward mirrored: “We’ve acquired to have actual conversations. My basis is in prayer. I do what I can to make a distinction and a change.

“In Oakland, California, in the neighbourhood I grew up in there we thousands protesting. The solidarity they showed – black people and white people – was a beautiful thing.”

Stevenson added: “The sport can be used in a positive way. We have a lot of big names and we can use our platforms in the right way.

“It’s rightfully wanted [the protests]. People are drained.”

Their consideration will return to the boxing ring on Tuesday night in an eerily silent Vegas.