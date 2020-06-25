Shakira seemingly criticized by J Balvin, her fans skewer artist online: ‘Disgusting’

The Colombian songstress became an interest of the conversation, where, per Newsweek, Balvin concurred when Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am said he “had to be the most flexible with Shakira.”

Balvin appeared through the most recent Super Bowl halftime show, which Shakira, 43, headlined along side Jennifer Lopez.

Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am noted he “learned from” Shakira, saying “the way she does it is like a school.”

“Number one, fix number one like this, here are my notes and then for number two I would really like to address this on number two and then for number three,” began Will.i.am, 45.

Balvin cut in, saying: “And then you go back to one, and then go to seven, then go to 10, then go to 20, and then go back to number one. One is the one.”

It didn’t simply take long for the “Rojo” singer to trend on Twitter alongside the hashtag “#JBalvinIsOverParty.”

“Shakira was the first Colombian artist honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said one Twitter user. “Respect the legend #JBalvinIsOverParty.”

“Nobody talks s–t bout Shakira, the queen of latin music,” wrote another. “She has done so much for latin music to be mainstream and the disrespect is disgusting.”

A third slammed Balvin by saying, “Shakira is a legend, you are not little rat.”

“B—h, if Shakira was as half as good as she was She still twice as good as you’ll ever be!!” another fan wrote. “Without Shakira there’s no Latin music, she opened the door to all of you, you wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for Shakira!!”

One user claimed that Balvin’s streams on Spotify dropped by 45 percent following his comments.

Reps for Balvin and Spotify declined to comment, while reps for Shakira did not instantly respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.