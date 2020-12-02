Real Madrid fans are upset owing to the shocking win of football club Shakhtar Donetsk for the second time this season in the Champions League.

Real Madrid lost to this club in a 3-2 win for Shakhtar Donetsk back in October. After that, the team faced a shameful loss once again this Tuesday against Shakhtar Donetsk owing to Dentinho and Manor Solomon’s goals in the second half of the game. the match ended in a 2-0 in favor of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real Madrid Coach Laments Over Lost Goal In The First Half

Reviewers indicate that Real Madrid was putting up a weak defense. The Brazilian forward, Dentinho, 31 who scored the first goal in the match was a substitute to his teammate Junior Moraes who was injured by the end of the first half. Real Madrid fans are upset as Dentinho scored the goal because of sloppy defending put forward by Rafael Varane.

After a counterattack following Dentinho’s goal, Madrid suffered another goal from the opposition by Solomon. With this outcome, Real Madrid has only one more round to fix its way in this season. The loss in Ukraine cost Madrid its last 16 pot and has pushed the club to the third in Group B as of now.

Coach Zinedine Zidane mentioned in a statement that things wee moving in their direction in the first half of the game but their loss was that they couldn’t seal the first half with a goal. He further mentioned that the team had played well but the ball didn’t go into the court which made matters more complicated. The dynamics would have been different had Real Madrid got their first goal.

This stutter in the Champions League 2020 despite being a 13 time champion in the League was a major setback for the team as well as its worldwide fans.